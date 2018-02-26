WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


61°F
Clear
Feels Like 61°
Winds SSE 14 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear64°
43°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm63°
43°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain50°
32°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear50°
27°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear54°
38°

KCK man gets 3 life sentences for child molestation

by on February 26, 2018 at 10:42 AM

A 35-year-old Kansas man is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for molesting three young girls.

A Jackson County, Missouri, judge sentenced Jesus Garcia, of Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday to three life sentences, plus 15 years, all to be served consecutively.  Garcia was convicted in December of statutory rape of a victim younger than 12, child molestation, attempted statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a victim younger than 14.

Court documents say the mother of two of the girls told a social worker in 2016 at Children’s Mercy Hospital that Garcia had been sexually abusing them from 2014 to 2015.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.