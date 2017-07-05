KCK man pleads guilty to bank robbery

A Kansas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing a bank in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a news release.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says 37-year-old Andre U. Randle, Kansas City, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.

Randle admitted to the February 1 robbery of the U.S. Bank at 10959 Parallel Parkway, near the Legends Outlets shopping center.

According to court documents, Randle gave a clerk a note saying, “I have 2 guns. Don’t make me use them,” before leaving the bank with stolen cash in a purple pillow case.

Officers of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stopped his car in the 6900 block of Troup and arrested him.

Sentencing is set for September 11. Randle faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.