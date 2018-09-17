KCK man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

A Kansas City, Kansas, man pleaded guilty Monday to producing child pornography.

40-year-old Ronny Peters pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography. In his plea, he admitted the investigation began when the FBI received a report that Peters had turned in a company cell phone to his former employer containing child pornography. Investigators were able to identify the 10-year-old victim in the images.

Sentencing is set for December 10th. He faces a penalty of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison.

Photo courtesy of Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office