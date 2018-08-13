WIBW News Now!

KCK man pleads to guilty to having over one pound of meth

by on August 13, 2018 at 2:20 PM (5 hours ago)

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, a Kansas City, Kansas man pleaded guilty Monday and admitted he was arrested with almost 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine found in both his car and residence.

36-year-old Edgar Martinez-Quintan pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In his plea, he admitted the KCKPolice Department stopped his car on August 25th, 2017.  They found methamphetamine hidden in a roof console and more than $1,900 in cash.  A later search of Martinez-Quintana’s residence by officers uncovered more methamphetamine. 

Sentencing is set for October 29th. Both parties have agreed to recommend 10 years in federal prison.

 

