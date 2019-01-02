KCK man preparing to fire gun at midnight on New Year’s Eve accidentally shoots self in stomach

Authorities say a New Year’s Eve reveler accidentally shot himself while preparing to fire a celebratory round in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that the shooting happened as the victim was getting ready to go out at midnight and fire his .22-caliber handgun. Zeigler says that when he sat the gun down on the couch, he accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

Zeigler says the man is expected to recover. Celebratory gunfire is illegal because of the risk of stray bullets hurting or killing someone.