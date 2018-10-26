KCK man sentenced for stealing 14 guns from pawn shop

A 20-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced to just over four years in federal prison for stealing 14 guns from a pawn shop.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release that Angel Mora was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to stealing guns from a licensed firearms dealer.

Authorities said Mora and accomplices broke into Joe’s Pawn and Gun in Kansas City, Kansas, and stole seven rifles, five shotguns and two handguns. Mora fled when officers arrived during the burglary. Investigators found him hiding along a creek bed and arrested him.