KCK officers involved in shooting Tuesday

by on August 1, 2018 at 10:47 AM (2 hours ago)

Kansas City, Kansas, police say a man is in stable condition after being shot by officers.

Police say the incident began when officers were called Tuesday night to the scene of an attempted car burglary.

KCTV reports when the car’s owner confronted the suspect, he fired several shots into the air and rode away on a bicycle.

Officers found the man about a block away. Police say when he came out of a secluded area, the suspect was armed. Officers fired and hit him in the arm and leg.

The man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were hurt.

The police department’s major case unit is investigating the shooting.

