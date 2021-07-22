KCK Public Schools: Masks Required For Everyone

Two different groups of health experts offer different advice about mask-wearing for the upcoming school year, and the Kansas City, Kansas school district has made their choice on which to follow.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control don’t agree when it comes to requiring masks in schools, with the AAP strongly recommending everyone older than age two wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
The CDC, on the other hand, says that if a student or staff member is vaccinated, mask wearing is not needed.
The Kansas City, Kansas school district has decided to go with the AAP recommendation, and will require all students and staff members to wear masks to start off the school year.
Masks will be required in schools and on school busses.
They won’t be required at outdoor sporting events.
Those with specific health conditions will be exempt.
A school district official noted that less than 35% of Wyandotte County residents have been vaccinated.