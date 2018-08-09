KCK woman charged with two counts of first degree murder in deaths of pregnant woman and unborn child

A suburban Kansas City woman is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the June deaths of a woman and the victim’s unborn child.

The Kansas City Star reports that Wyandotte County, Kansas, prosecutors announced charges Thursday against 26-year-old Alora Mendoza of Kansas City, Kansas. She is also charged with attempted aggravated robbery.

Jocelyn Ybarra and Ybarra’s unborn child were killed on June 2nd. Relatives say Ybarra was 12 weeks pregnant when she was fatally shot.

Mendoza has been in custody for about a month on unrelated charges.