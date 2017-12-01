KCSDV Executive Director comments on recent sexual misconduct revelations nationwide

The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence’s Executive Director commented on the widening sexual misconduct revelations in politics and entertainment in the past few weeks.

“These are not new stories,” said Joyce Grover with KCSDV. “These are not new incidents. These stories, many of them are old stories that people are now just feeling empowered to talk about. Each person has to find their own support for breaking out of that isolation that sexual violence and sexual abuse often puts them in.”

If you know someone who is a victim, put them in touch with advocacy programs and if this is a workplace issue, help them explore what the resources are at that workplace and ask them if they feel safe enough at work to follow those policies. The decisions will depend on the victim’s individual circumstances.

In some of these cases, for those who are not victims, it may be difficult for them to see the person accused as someone who is capable of committing such offenses.

“The perpetrators of this kind of violence, whether they get caught or not, they are very practiced at figuring out a way to hide it, figuring out a way to isolate their victims, figuring out a way to deflect any kind of question about their behavior back on the victim,” said Grover. “Oftentimes, we see victims who have come forward and reported something like this and within a very short period of time, their behavior is being questioned, their story is being questioned, they are being doubted. Perpetrators are really very good at this.”

The reason is because sexual violence is rarely about sex, it is about power.

“That’s what’s so shocking to people,” said Grover. “We’re having a flood of these revelations that people have been holding privately in their own sense of survival.”

The hope is that once society gets to a place where victims are not asked about how they ended up in the circumstance, but rather supported through it, then situations will be reported sooner and perpetrators won’t be able to continue and find other victims.

If you need more information on the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, you can go to their website at kcsdv.org.