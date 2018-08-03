KCSDV issues FY 2017 usage report

According to a new report from the Kansas Coalition Against Sexual & Domestic Violence, nearly 60,000 people were served by their partner agencies in FY 2017.

“This is the first report that we’ve been able to put out by pulling together all of the individual reports that the programs are doing,” said Executive Director Joyce Grover. “We don’t have a lot of comparison data at this point, but we wanted to get an indication of jusy how many people we are serving. That 60,000 number was one that opened all of our eyes.”

Even though violence can happen to any gender at any age, there does appear to be a prime time for it.

“You see that there’s a real spike between 18 and 40,” said Grover. “You’re seeing people who are in college, young people and then, in that early adult age 25 to 40.”

The chief outside issue that sexual and domestic violence centers across the state dealt with in 2017 was mental health and there’s an obvious reason for that.

“We know that domestic violence and sexual violence has just an incredible traumatic impact on people,” said Grover. “As a result, that can also then, create mental health issues, such as post-traumatic stress, depression, those types of mental health issues that may be the result of that trauma and not necessarily something that a victim has, or a survivor has carried into the relationship.”

Over one ninth of new survivors served received mental health treatment as part of their plan through sexual and domestic violence centers in 2017. A link to the full report is below.

The full interview with Joyce Grover is below.