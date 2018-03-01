KDADS releases information on unauthorized data transfer

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services released information on Thursday detailing an unauthorized data transfer between it and some of its business associates that it became aware of on February 23.

“We had an individual who works for KDADS, an employee of the office who sent an unauthorized email to a group of our business associates,” KDADS Senior Counsel Kimberly Lynch said. “They were the ADRC’s, which are the Aging and Disability Resource Centers. The employee sent an email to them that had specific information from consumers and it was their protected health information.”

An important point is that KDADS has agreements with these groups to keep patient information secure.

“A number of those ADRC’s were authorized to have that information, because they provide services to consumers that are a part of their area, in the area agency on aging,” said Lynch. “The issue is that they received information from individuals that are not in their area, as well.”

The email contained an attachment which included consumer names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, gender, in-home services program participation information and Medicaid identification numbers. No banking, credit card or driver license information was included.

All involved consumers identified by KDADS will be sent an individual letter explaining the situation.