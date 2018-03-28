WIBW News Now!

KDADS seeks to take over management of 15 Kansas nursing homes

by on March 28, 2018 at 4:21 PM (42 mins ago)

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) has asked 13 district courts to allow the agency to take over 15 skilled nursing facilities in Kansas after the operator of the facilities advised the state that it will not be able to make an upcoming payroll. The operator appears to be insolvent.

The state has asked the courts to put the facilities in receivership while arrangements are made for them to continue to operate and to provide care for the approximately 845 residents.

KDADS Secretary Tim Keck said, “Our most pressing concern at this point is stability. We want to ensure the residents of these facilities continue to receive the care they need, and to make sure the staff, which provides that care, continues to be paid.”

“This is a highly unusual situation, but we have identified a nursing home management group that is willing to step in immediately and begin overseeing these facilities. We have discussed the matter with CMS and now are working to get all of the arrangements in place as soon as possible,” Keck said.

The state is seeking receivership to take over management of the homes from Skyline Health Care, based in Wood Ridge, New Jersey, which acquired the Kansas facilities in 2016.

Staff from KDADS and the three managed care organizations that administer Medicaid in Kansas will meet with residents and their families next week to explain the changes.

Mission Health Care, which operates 14 nursing homes in Kansas as well as Tennessee, Georgia, Minnesota and Wisconsin, has agreed to step in and oversee the operation of the Kansas facilities.