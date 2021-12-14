      Weather Alert

KDHE Adopts CDC Guidelines On Younger Boosters

Dec 14, 2021 @ 7:22am

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has adopted the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s new booster recommendation, and has authorized all COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin administering Pfizer booster shots to eligible adolescents ages 16 and 17.

Kansans who are at least 16 years old and have met the 6-month time period following the primary vaccination series for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or who had their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, are now eligible to get the COVID-19 booster dose.

The booster shot is free to all recipients.

Available data show that all three of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, visit Vaccines.gov.

