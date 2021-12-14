KDHE Adopts CDC Guidelines On Younger Boosters

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has adopted the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s new booster recommendation, and has authorized all COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin administering Pfizer booster shots to eligible adolescents ages 16 and 17.
Kansans who are at least 16 years old and have met the 6-month time period following the primary vaccination series for the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or who had their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, are now eligible to get the COVID-19 booster dose.
The booster shot is free to all recipients.
Available data show that all three of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, visit Vaccines.gov.