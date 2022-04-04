KDHE Authorizes Second Booster For Some

If you’re in a certain age group, or have certain medical conditions, you’re now eligible for another COVID-19 booster shot.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has authorized COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin offering a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for individuals aged 50 and over, and certain immunocompromised individuals.
This comes following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, and a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In addition, CDC recommends adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
These updated recommendations acknowledge the increased risk of severe disease in certain populations, including those who are over the age of 50 with multiple underlying conditions, along with the currently available data on vaccine and booster effectiveness.