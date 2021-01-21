KDHE Head Says Kansas Getting More Vaccine
The top health official in Kansas has told lawmakers that the state will likely see a small uptick in immediate supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Doctor Lee Norman, head of the state health department, said he has been told the state will probably get a 1% or 2% increase in its vaccine supply in the short run.
The federal government allocates vaccines to states based on population.
Kansas, with its population of 3 million, receives 1% of the nation’s allocated vaccines, he said, adding that the state has at times been shorted as much as half of its anticipated supply.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported that 111,905 people, or about 3.8% of the state’s population, have received the COVID-19 vaccine to date.
Norman told lawmakers that the state has been administering about 60% of the vaccine it receives, far above the 39% average for the nation.