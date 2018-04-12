KDHE issues boil water advisory for Wellsville

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Wellsville, in Franklin County.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

· Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

· Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

· Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

· Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

· If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

The advisory took effect on April 12, 2018 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or KDHE announced the boil water advisory, only KDHE can issue a cancellation of this advisory following testing at a certified laboratory.

Restaurants and other food establishments that have questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at kda.fsl@ks.gov or call 785-564-6767.