      Weather Alert

KDHE issues new COVID-19 Guidelines

Mar 16, 2020 @ 2:27pm

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued new guidance surrounding COVID-19, including travelers, close contacts of confirmed cases and those being tested.

KDHE is now recommending 14-day home quarantine for Kansans who have traveled to a state with known widespread community transmission – currently California, New York and Washington state – on or after March 15.

Other guidelines include…

Visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, or Gunnison counties in Colorado within the past week.

Traveled on a cruise ship on or after March 15.

Traveled internationally on or after March 15.

Received notification from public health officials that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

You should quarantine at home for 14 days since your last contact with the case.

A close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes while the patient is symptomatic.

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman
Sports Scoreboard