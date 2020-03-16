KDHE issues new COVID-19 Guidelines
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued new guidance surrounding COVID-19, including travelers, close contacts of confirmed cases and those being tested.
KDHE is now recommending 14-day home quarantine for Kansans who have traveled to a state with known widespread community transmission – currently California, New York and Washington state – on or after March 15.
Other guidelines include…
Visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, or Gunnison counties in Colorado within the past week.
Traveled on a cruise ship on or after March 15.
Traveled internationally on or after March 15.
Received notification from public health officials that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.
You should quarantine at home for 14 days since your last contact with the case.
A close contact is defined as someone who has been closer than 6 feet for more than 10 minutes while the patient is symptomatic.