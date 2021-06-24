KDHE Issues New Testing Order

Last week, the COVID-19 Disaster Declaration in Kansas ended, but a little bit of it remains.
The Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Doctor Lee Norman, has issued an order requiring COVID-19 testing in all adult care facilities statewide.
State-licensed adult care facilities were no longer required to continue COVID-19 testing for staff or residents following the expiration of the state’s disaster declaration.
The State Health Officer has the authority to issue health orders as medically necessary under Kansas law.
Under this order, vaccinated staff members at adult care facilities will not be required to get tested.
The state strongly encourages all employees to get vaccinated to ensure the health and safety of all individuals.
This order has no effect on facility visitation policies.
The order will remain in effect until otherwise modified or rescinded.
The health order will align state testing protocols for adult care facilities with those regulated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.