KDHE Monitoring Omicron Progress

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says they are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 variant Omicron.
No confirmed cases have been identified in Kansas.
This variant is new, and it is still unknown how transmissible or contagious it is.
It is assumed that it is only a matter of time before it will be found in the United States.
With over 64% of the eligible population fully vaccinated, Kansas is more prepared for this variant.
The vaccine is available for all individuals aged five years and over.
The vaccine booster dose is available for all adults aged 18 and over.
KDHE says boosters increase the strength of your antibody response, so even if the virus mutates, a boost makes it more likely that your antibodies can prevent you from getting seriously ill.