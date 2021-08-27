KDHE Posts COVID-19 Info By County

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released the Kansas COVID County Ranking report.
This report is designed to help county commissioners and local leaders track critical COVID-19 metrics including testing, case, and vaccination rates.
Three metrics are reported and ranked across each county:
The vaccination rate of eligible population, the 7-day daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, and the 7-day daily average number of COVID-19 tests administered per 100,000 people
Each county’s rankings are added together to generate a total score for the county.
The total scores for counties are then ranked from 1 through 105.
The report will be refreshed three times a week.
The report can be viewed at coronavirus.kdheks.gov, then click the “COVID-19 Cases in Kansas” link.
This report is not a report card, as multiple factors impact COVID-19 testing, case and vaccination rates.