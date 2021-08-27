      Weather Alert

KDHE Posts COVID-19 Info By County

Aug 27, 2021 @ 6:44am

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released the Kansas COVID County Ranking report.

This report is designed to help county commissioners and local leaders track critical COVID-19 metrics including testing, case, and vaccination rates.

Three metrics are reported and ranked across each county:

The vaccination rate of eligible population, the 7-day daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, and the 7-day daily average number of COVID-19 tests administered per 100,000 people

Each county’s rankings are added together to generate a total score for the county.

The total scores for counties are then ranked from 1 through 105.

The report will be refreshed three times a week.

The report can be viewed at coronavirus.kdheks.gov, then click the “COVID-19 Cases in Kansas” link.

This report is not a report card, as multiple factors impact COVID-19 testing, case and vaccination rates.

