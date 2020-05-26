      Breaking News
Governor signs disaster declaration, calls for special session, warns of grave consequences to state without legislative action

KDHE Recommends Self-Quarantine for Lake of the Ozarks Tourists

May 26, 2020 @ 9:47am

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is recommending voluntary 14-day self-quarantine for those Kansans who traveled to Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, over the Memorial Day weekend and did not use protective measures, such as social distancing and face masks. 

Over the holiday weekend, large crowds were reported at the Lake of the Ozarks with no protective practices being followed.

“The reckless behavior displayed during this weekend risks setting our community back substantially for the progress we’ve already made in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “If you traveled to Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend, we urge you to act responsibly and self-quarantine to protect your neighbors, co-workers and family.”

While Lake of the Ozarks is not currently on the mandated travel list, KDHE urges those who traveled over the Memorial Day weekend to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return to Kansas.

A list of states on the mandated travel advisory is available at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman