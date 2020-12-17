KDHE Releases Vaccination Chart
Image: KDHE
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released a chart that shows when different population groups are expected to receive vaccination shots against the coronavirus.
The chart shows expanding numbers of people getting the vaccine as anticipated FDA approvals are followed by manufacturing and distribution.
The first groups – health care providers, long-term care providers and patients, and EMS and frontline healthcare workers – are just starting to see the vaccine now.
Later in the winter, first responders, some public-facing workers in essential and critical jobs, teachers, school staff, and other child care providers, and people at high risk will start receiving the shots.
All other adults are added to the list in the spring, with children being added in the summer.
There are still some unknowns.
For example, coronavirus vaccine recommendations for pregnant women have not been made, and are expected to be released later on.