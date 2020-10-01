KDHE Secretary: COVID-19 Hasn’t Peaked in Kansas Yet
The top public health official in Kansas says that the state has yet to see its biggest wave of coronavirus cases, suggesting the pandemic could spawn an average of 800 or even 900 new cases a day in coming months.
Doctor Lee Norman, the head of the state Department of Health and Environment, said Kansas is likely to surpass the record numbers of new confirmed and probable cases it has recently seen.
The state had an average of 646 new cases a day for the seven days ending Wednesday, second only to the 667 cases per day for the seven days ending Monday.
While the state’s most populous counties have continued to generate hundreds of new cases every week, rural areas also have been seeing spikes.
The health department data also showed that outbreaks have returned to the state’s prison system.
Norman said he thinks the state will see cases level off at the current daily increases, then take off for a second wave.