KDHE Secretary Gives Mumps Prevention Tips After 15th Case Confirmed At K-State

The Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Dr. Susan Mosier, issued a statement on Monday related to limiting the spread of mumps after the fifteenth case confirmed at Kansas State University last week.

“The most important precaution we encourage you to take is to make sure you and your family are up to date with your vaccines,” said Mosier. “While vaccinated people can still contract mumps, vaccination reduces the chances of getting the disease and can make the symptoms less severe for those who do get it.”

If you think you may have the mumps, follow your usual illness precautions.

“Please stay home from school or work and call your health care provider,” said Mosier. “Mumps is highly contagious.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says mumps is spread from respiratory droplets, which are transmitted by sneezing and coughing.

“These symptoms typically include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite followed by swelling of the face and neck,” said Mosier. “Practicing good hygiene, such as handwashing and covering your nose and mouth when you sneeze and cough also helps prevent the spread of mumps.”

The first Kansas State University student was diagnosed with the illness in January.