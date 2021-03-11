KDHE Sets Guidelines for Vaccinated Socialization
In conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance issued earlier in the week for those who have been vaccinated, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is issuing similar guidance in Kansas.
Two weeks after Kansans receive their completed vaccination – that’s two weeks after the second dose for Pfizer and Moderna, two weeks after the single dose for Johnson & Johnson – Kansans may begin to gather in their private homes with other fully vaccinated people, in small groups, without masks or social distancing.
The guidance also allows for vaccinated people to gather in private homes with unvaccinated people, so long as the unvaccinated people are from a single household and are at low risk for developing severe disease.
While private home guidance has changed for those who are fully vaccinated, preventative measures in public still apply to everyone, including those vaccinated.