KDHE updates Blue-Green Algae list

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), has issued public health warnings for Atchison County Park Lake, Carbondale West Lake, Frazier Lake, Jerry Ivey Pond, Lake Afton, Lake Wabaunsee, Melvern Outlet Pond and Melvern Outlet Swim Pond, Rooks County State Fishing Lake, South Park Lake and Webster Lake for the upcoming weekend and week.

The warning has been lifted for Clarion Woods Lake in Shawnee County and the warning has been downgraded to a watch for Topeka’s Central Park Lake (Pond).

If a lake is under a public health warning for blue-green algae, activities such as boating and fishing may be safe. However, direct contact with water (i.e., wading, skiing and swimming) is strongly discouraged for people, pets and livestock. The lakes currently under a public health advisory:

· Warning: Atchison County Park Lake, Atchison County

· Warning: Carbondale West Lake, Osage County

· Warning: Frazier Lake, Grant County

· Warning: Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

· Warning: Lake Afton, Sedgwick County

· Warning: Lake Wabaunsee, Wabaunsee County

· Warning: Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County

· Warning: Melvern Outlet Swim Pond, Osage County

· Warning: Rooks County State Fishing Lake, Rooks County

· Warning: South Park Lake, Johnson County

· Warning and Beach Closed: Webster Lake, Rooks County

· Watch: Central Park Lake (Pond), Shawnee County

· Watch: Mary’s Lake, Douglas County

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has stated swimming is not allowed at the Melvern Outlet Swim Pond Beach and all wading and contact with algae is highly discouraged. Melvern Lake Visitors can utilize Coeur d’Alene Swim Beach which sets on the main body of the lake, located west of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Project Office. The present algae bloom is isolated to the Outlet Pond and Outlet Swim Pond, Melvern Lake is not affected.

Lakes under a warning are not closed. Marinas, lakeside businesses and park camping facilities are open for business. If swim beaches are closed, it will be specifically noted. Drinking water and showers at parks are safe and not affected by algae blooms. Boating and fishing are safe on lakes under a warning but contact with the water should be avoided. Hands should also be washed with clean water after handling fish taken from an affected lake. Zoned lakes may have portions fully open for all recreation even if other portions are under a warning.

Kansans should be aware that blooms are unpredictable. They can develop rapidly and may float around the lake, requiring visitors to exercise their best judgment. If there is scum, a paint-like surface or the water is bright green, avoid contact and keep pets away. These are indications that a harmful

bloom may be present. Pet owners should be aware that animals that swim in or drink water affected by a harmful algal bloom or eat dried algae along the shore may become seriously ill or die.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

· Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.

· Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.

· Water contact should be avoided.

· Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.

· Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.

· If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.

· Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

KDHE samples publicly-accessible bodies of water for blue-green algae when the agency receives reports of potential algae blooms in Kansas lakes. Based on sampling results, KDHE reports on potentially harmful conditions.