KDOL announces outbound call system for PUA support
Today, in an effort to assist unemployment claimants further, Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García announced a new, outbound call system to support Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). The PUA support form is available online at www.PUA.GetKansasBenfits.gov.
PUA claimants can access an online form to request a return call from a PUA-trained call center representative who can help you adjust errors, check your claim status, and provide assistance with other PUA-related questions. The form can be found by going to www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov and selecting the button labeled “Easy. Fast. Secure. Apply Here.” Next, select the Contact KDOL button, and submit your social security number to request a return call or email.
PUA is a broad program that expands access to unemployment, in addition to what state and federal law already pays. PUA includes those impacted directly by COVID-19 who traditionally cannot access unemployment such as self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers (such as Uber and Lyft drivers), employees of religious organizations, and those who lack sufficient work history or have been disqualified for state benefits.
“With the addition of the online PUA support form and outbound call system, we believe KDOL will be able to serve more Kansans in a timely manner,” García said. “Our unemployment and IT departments continue to assess claimant needs and functionality issues within our programs. We are constantly adjusting in an effort to streamline our processes and assist Kansans as they navigate the unemployment system.”
For more information or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.GetKansasBenefits.gov or www.PUA.GetKansasBenefits.gov.