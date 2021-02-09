KDOL: Over a Million Scammers Blocked
The Kansas Department of Labor says that the agency’s new identity verification software system has blocked over one million fraudulent login attempts and BOT attacks since it went live on February 2nd.
A fraudulent login is a criminal trying to access the KDOL software system to file a fraudulent claim.
A BOT attack is the use of automated web requests to manipulate or disrupt a website, application or end-users online.
For legitimate Kansas claimants accessing GetKansasBenefits.gov since the completion of the security upgrade, each person must create new login credentials account.
Credentials used prior to the security system upgrade can no longer be used.
To create new credentials, a person is required to verify their identity by answering questions about their credit history.
Once an identity is verified, the system will prompt the claimant to set up new authentication for their account.
So far, over 55,000 people have been successfully verified by the new system.