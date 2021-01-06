KDOL Working On New Program
As part of the unemployment extension provisions contained in the Continued Assistance for Unemployed Workers Act of 2020, the Kansas Department of Labor has applied to administer the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation program.
Eligible claimants will receive an additional $100 weekly benefit on top of their weekly benefit amount and the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit.
The MEUC program is not available for every claimant.
It is only available for claimants receiving at least $1 of regular Unemployment Insurance or Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation who also have earned more than $5,000 in self-employment income in the most recent taxable year prior to the individual’s application for regular Unemployment Insurance benefits.
Currently, KDOL is awaiting additional guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to implement the provisions of the Continued Assistance Act.
The agency will not be able to issue payments under the new law until the guidance is issued.