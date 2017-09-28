KDOR cautions buyers of potential of flooded cars coming to Kansas

The Kansas Department of Revenue is cautioning car buyers to beware of the potential of thousands of formerly water-logged vehicles entering the private seller market after hurricanes flooded parts of the southern United States in recent weeks.

“Unlike vehicle sales through licensed dealers in the State of Kansas, private party sales are a little bit more wide open,” said Ted Smith, deputy general counsel with KDOR. “The seller may not have the same legal requirements to disclose a brand history of the vehicle.”

Defects caused by water damage often don’t appear until 6 to 12 months after the incident, when the vehicle’s electrical system has degraded. Malfunctions such as failure of airbag sensors and other computer driven systems may present significant safety issues.

“A lot of the branding history with some of these vehicles may just be following up,” said Smith. “They may not have a salvage or a total loss status in Texas or Florida, etc., that still may be a few days out. It still may be in the process of being worked in those respective states. Our concern is that a vehicle owner in Florida or Texas or in the Southeast that has accepted a insurance payout and has retained the vehicle may rush to Kansas with an old or duplicate title and try to conduct business or sell the vehicle before the salvage brand has been associated with it.”

Although Kansas law requires all vehicles registering from out of state to undergo an inspection with the Kansas Highway Patrol, those inspections would not protect the buyer from risk, since they are performed after the purchase.

“There’s some very strict requirements in our laws that dealers have to disclose that status or information to a prospective purchaser,” said Smith. “Obviously, with the growth of Craigslist and a lot of its contemporary sites, those requirements may not be strictly enforced on private party sellers.”

KDOR’s Division of Vehicles encourages prospective buyers to conduct a vehicle history check if it was from one of the flood affected sates. Additionally, an independent inspection of the vehicle by a trusted mechanic is advisable.