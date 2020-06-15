KDOT announces approved May bids

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects in Kansas. The letting took place on May 20, 2020, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work.
District One — Northeast
Douglas ‑ 23 TE‑0472‑01 ‑ Elm Street, from the Midland Railroad crossing to 8th Street in Baldwin, pedestrian and bicycle paths, 0.5 miles, Amino Brothers Company Inc., Kansas City, Kan., $447,169.54.
Lyon ‑ 50‑56 KA‑2364‑01 ‑ U.S. 50, from approximately 4.5 miles east of the Lyon/Chase county line (near Road E5), east to the 2-lane/4-lane transition, grade, bridge and surfacing, 1.1 miles, Koss Construction Co., Topeka, Kan., $7,765,798.61.
District Two — North Central
Ellsworth ‑ 156‑27 KA‑5658‑01 ‑ K‑156, from the K‑140/K‑156 junction northeast to the I‑70/K‑156 junction, crack repair, 10.7 miles, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Kan., $98,819.40.
Jewell ‑ 45 C‑4934‑01 ‑ Major collector roads south of U.S. 36 and west of K‑14, signing, 100.0 miles, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Kan., $119,367.64.
Jewell ‑ 14‑45 KA‑5631‑01 ‑ K‑14, from the east K‑14/U.S. 36 junction north to the Nebraska/Kansas state line, crack repair, 15.2 miles, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St Paul, Kan., $60,960.84.
Republic ‑ 36‑79 KA‑5636‑01 ‑ U.S.36, from the Jewell/Republic county line east to approximately 1,859 feet east of the U.S. 36/U.S. 81 junction, crack repair, 16.0 miles, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Kan., $64,725.00.
Saline ‑ 70‑85 KA‑5664‑01 ‑ I‑70, from approximately 8 miles east of the Lincoln/Saline county line east approximately 6.7 miles to the Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP) west of I‑135, milling and overlay, 6.7 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kan., $2,469,394.34.
Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5638‑01 ‑ K‑128, from the U.S. 24/K‑128 junction north to the Mitchell/Jewell county line, from the Mitchell/Jewell county line north to the west U.S. 36/K‑128 junction, and from the east U.S. 36/K‑128 junction north to the Kansas/Nebraska state line; K-228, from the K-128/K-228 junction east to the Ionia city limits, crack repair, 35.3 miles, Pavement Pro’s LLC, McPherson, Kan., $230,980.00.
Statewide ‑ 28‑106 KA‑5642‑01 ‑ K‑28, from the K‑28/K‑148 junction east to the Cloud/Jewell county line and from the Cloud/Jewell county line east to the K‑9/K‑28 junction, crack repair, 29.0 miles, Pavement Pro’s LLC, McPherson, Kan., $148,385.00.
Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5653‑01 ‑ K‑209, from North Western Avenue east to the Dickinson/Morris county line and from the Morris/Dickinson county line east to the U.S. 77/K‑209 junction (entire route); U.S. 77, from the Morris/Geary county line north to approximately 1 mile south of the U.S. 77/I‑70 junction; and K-157, from the Dickinson/Geary county line northeast to the U.S. 77/K‑157 junction (entire route), crack repair, 14.5 miles, American Pavement Solution, Inc., Green Bay, Wis., $71,122.18.
Statewide ‑ 81‑106 KA‑5659‑01 ‑ U.S. 81, from the Ottawa/Cloud county line north to the south city limits of Concordia and from approximately 1.5 miles south of RS 334 north to the Kansas/Nebraska state line, rumble strip installation, 23.7 miles, Surface Preparation Technologies LLC, New Kingstown, Pa., $63,959.00
District Three — Northwest
Decatur ‑ 83‑20 KA‑5662‑01 ‑ U.S. 83, from 9.01 miles north of the Decatur/Sheridan county line north approximately 8 miles to the start of the Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP), milling and overlay, 8.0 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kan., $1,414,171.60.
Decatur ‑ 36‑20 KA‑5663‑01 ‑ U.S. 36, from the Decatur/Rawlins county line east to the U.S. 36/U.S. 83 junction, recycle and overlay, 11.0 miles, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kan., $1,410,151.05.
Gove ‑ 70‑32 KA‑0726‑02 ‑ I‑70, at Exit 95 (K‑23 junction) and at Exit 99 (K‑211 junction), grade, bridge, and surfacing, Atlas Electric, LLC, Wichita, Kan., $233,090.00.
Statewide ‑ 106 KA‑5669‑01 ‑ Multiple locations in District 3 in Smith, Rooks, Graham, Norton, Gove, Rawlins, Thomas, Logan and Sherman counties, milling, Venture Corporation, Great Bend, Kan., $18,640.00
District Four — Southeast
Franklin ‑ 35‑30 KA‑5559‑01 ‑ I‑35, beginning 11.08 miles north of the Osage/Franklin county line north 12.5 miles to approximately 8 miles north of the south U.S. 59/I‑35 junction, overlay, 12.5 miles, Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc., Topeka, Kan., $12,382,367.65.
District Five — South Central
Barton ‑ 96‑5 KA‑5646‑01 ‑ K‑96, from the Rush/Barton county line east to the north city limits of Great Bend, sealing, 13.6 miles, Heft and Sons LLC, Greensburg, Kan., $699,875.50.
Cowley ‑ 18 KA‑5633‑01 ‑ K-15, from the K‑15/U.S. 77 junction west to the east city limits of Udall and U.S. 77, from the K‑15/U.S. 77 junction north to the Butler/Cowley county line, crack repair, 11.8 miles, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Kan., $147,196.24.
Harvey ‑ 135‑40 KA‑5558‑01 ‑ I‑135, from the Sedgwick/Harvey county line north to approximately 528 feet north of East Broadway Street in Newton, surfacing, 10.6 miles, Wildcat Construction Co. Inc. & Subsidiaries, Wichita, Kan., $3,764,832.51.
Pawnee ‑ 73 KA‑5650‑01 ‑ U.S. 183, from the U.S. 183/U.S. 56 junction north to the U.S. 183/U.S. 156 junction and U.S. 56, from the east city limits of Larned northeast to the Pawnee/Barton county line, crack repair, 19.6 miles, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Kan., $229,205.00
Rush ‑ 96‑83 KA‑5649‑01 ‑ K‑96, from the Rush/Ness county line east to approximately 686 feet east of the U.S. 83/K‑96 junction, crack repair, 15.3 miles, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Kan., $112,036.05.
Sedgwick ‑ 87 C‑4950‑01 ‑ Bridge over Cowskin Creek located approximately 528 feet north of 119th Street South on Hydraulic Avenue, bridge replacement, 0.1 miles, King Construction Company Inc. & Subsidiaries, Hesston, Kan., $1,311,124.74.
Stafford ‑ 50‑93 KA‑5645‑01 ‑ U.S. 50, from the U.S. 50/U.S. 281 junction east to the Stafford/Reno county line, crack repair, 15.0 miles, Mission Construction Co. Inc., St. Paul, Kan., $98,400.25.
Statewide ‑ 160‑106 KA‑5665‑01 ‑ U.S. 160, from the Harper/Sumner county line east to the west city limits of Wellington, from the east end of the edge of wearing surface of the Arkansas River Bridge #72 east to the Cowley/Sumner county line, from the Cowley/Sumner county line east to the west city limits of Winfield and from the east city limits of Winfield east to the K‑15/U.S. 160 junction, sealing, 39.6 miles, Vance Brothers Inc. and Subsidiary, Kansas City, Mo., $1,886,558.27.
District Six — Southwest
Ford ‑ 50‑29 KA‑5150‑01 ‑ U.S. 50 and Gary Avenue in Dodge City, intersection improvement, 0.3 miles, APAC-Kansas Inc. Shears Division, Hutchinson, Kan., $733,685.25.
Greeley ‑ 27‑36 KA‑4769‑01 ‑ K‑27, from Harper Street to just north of Taylor Street in Tribune, pavement reconstruction, 0.3 miles, Vogts Parga Construction LLC, Newton, Kan., $1,326,326.32.
Seward ‑ 83‑88 KA‑5535‑01 – U.S. 83, bridge #008 located approximately a half-mile north of the U.S. 54/U.S. 83 junction, bridge repair, PCI Roads, LLC, Saint Michael, Minn., $450,282.51.
The following projects were approved from the April 22, 2020, letting.
(Corrected) Shawnee ‑ 4‑89 KA‑5483‑01 ‑ K‑4, from the east I‑70/K‑4 junction east to 0.27 mile north of the U.S. 40/K‑4 junction, overlay, 0.8 miles, Bettis Asphalt and Construction, Inc., $1,799,145.08
Sedgwick ‑ 235‑87 KA‑5274‑01 ‑ I‑235, bridges #065 and #066 over the Union Pacific Railroad located 0.24 mile west of Broadway Street, bridge, Wildcat Construction Co. Inc. & Subsidiaries, Wichita, Kan., $633,961.40.