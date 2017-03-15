KDOT Begins Month-Long Mudjacking Projects In Northeast Kansas

The Kansas Department of Transportation is undertaking several mudjacking projects across Northeast Kansas over the next few weeks.

“Mudjacking is a foam injection process that actually goes underneath concrete pavement that has settled,” said Kim Qualls with KDOT. “Typically, we do it in a couple of areas, either on mainline concrete lanes where the pavement has shifted or especially on bridge approaches.”

A lot of times the pavement adjacent to bridges will settle.

“In this case, we will be doing that mudjacking process on both types of surfaces,” said Qualls. “It’s to actually level the pavement, because typically, what you’ll see is, you’ll see a difference in two concrete pavement sections. One will be lower than the other. This simply jacks up or supports and moves that concrete up so you have a level driving surface.”

The projects will take a few weeks to complete.

“We do have about a month long schedule,” said Qualls. “They will just be doing this work Monday through Fridays, as well.”

The projects will be in Atchison, Brown, Douglas, Lyon, Johnson and Osage counties and all project work will take place during daylight hours, weather permitting.