KDOT: Bridge repairs to close parts of I-70 in Topeka

Portions of eastbound I-70 in Topeka, including two entrance ramps, will be closed Monday for bridge repairs.

The left and center lanes of eastbound I-70 from 10th Street to Adams and the 8th and 10th Street ramps onto the highway will be closed from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, crews will spend the day repairing damage to the bridge caused by a recent traffic accident.

Traffic will be directed through the project work zone via arrow boards, cones, signage and barricades.

No marked detours provided.

Drivers must use alternate routes during the daylong ramp closure.