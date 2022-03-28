KDOT: Consider Adopting A Highway

Spring means there are more travellers Kansas highways – and more litter along them.
The Kansas Department of Transportation hopes various groups will step up to help clean up Kansas.
Groups are asked to sign a two-year agreement with the Adopt-A-Highway program.
There is no cost to the group.
The Kansas Department of Transportation, which sponsors the program, provides each group safety training, trash bags, and orange vests.
Groups have clean-ups three times a year at their convenience, and are recognized for their efforts with signs marking their sections of highway.
Adopt-A-Highway groups are gearing up for the annual Clean Up Kansas Campaign, which takes place during the month of April.
All Adopt-A-Highway groups are encouraged but not required to participate in the statewide event.
Any non-profit group that does not discriminate upon the basis of race, religion or gender can join.
For more information, contact the KDOT office in your area.