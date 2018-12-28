KDOT gives driving safety tips for holiday travelers

The Kansas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to make good choices about who is at the wheel this holiday season.

“It’s not the person who is the least drunk in the group,” said KDOT’s Chris Bortz. “It’s not any of that. It’s a sober driver. Anything that you do to your body that’s going to impair it when you get behind the wheel, now you’re not only endangering your life, but you’re endangering everyone else on the road.”

It’s also important to be looking out for people who may be unfamiliar with the roads you’re taking.

“You may be the greatest driver in the world, but you know there’s others out there who maybe aren’t as good a driver,” said Bortz. “Maybe they’re lost, maybe they’re kind of confused. Once again, that’s why you have to have 100 percent of your attention focused behind the wheel.”

In addition, the others in the car need to help the driver stay focused on the road.

“Do not distract the driver while they are driving,” said Bortz. “If there could be adverse road conditions, or winter weather is coming up, have the passenger check on what the conditions are looking like out there. You, as the driver, should never do that, because, once again, you’ve taken your mind and your hands and your thought process away from the sole purpose of driving.”

The purpose of driving anywhere or riding as a passenger is to get to your destination safely, so always behave with that in mind.