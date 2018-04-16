WIBW News Now!

KDOT program will place memorials for drunk driving victims along highways

by on April 16, 2018 at 12:02 PM (55 mins ago)

Under a new Kansas Department of Transportation program, “Lost to DUI” memorial signs will be placed along state and federal highways for victims of drunken driving accidents.

The Salina Journal reports that the first memorial sign was recently unveiled by parents of 20-year-old Kylie Jobe and 22-year-old Kyle Thornburg, who died in 2011.  Barby Jobe says her daughter and Thornburg were returning from a skiing trip when they were struck by an impaired driver who also was killed in the crash.

Former Republican Representative Mark Hutton sponsored the Kyle Thornburg and Kylie Jobe Believe Act, which authorized the DUI memorial signage program.  He says the legislation aimed to humanize the problem with drunk driving.

The memorial signs with finger print designs will be placed near the victims’ crash site.

