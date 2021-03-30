KDWPT To Become KDWP

Image: Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism
The Kansas Tourism Division will officially be part of the Kansas Department of Commerce, beginning July 1st.
Governor Laura Kelly issued an Executive Reorganization Order on January 25th, and since the Kansas House or Senate took no action within the 60-day deadline, the Order goes through.
The Department of Commerce features several tools designed to increase tourism into the state, including the Kansas Athletic Commission and the STAR Bonds program.
Kansas Tourism will be its own independent division within Commerce, with the Director reporting to Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland.
The Order came as the result of input from businesses, destination marketing organizations, and other key industry partners.
The President of the Kansas Economic Development Alliance, Steve Jack, said. “Commerce has proven their efficiency, and I know that they will excel with this new responsibility.”
As a result of the move, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism – or KDWPT – will be designated the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks – the KDWP.