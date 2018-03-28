Keep personal information safe when preparing taxes, says AARP

As we inch closer to the tax filing deadline on April 17, it’s important to keep your personal information to yourself until you get it to your tax provider to avoid getting scammed.

“You can get into a situation where, if you’re not careful with your personal information, someone can grab it up and they can file a tax return before you get a chance to in your name and collect a refund,” said Kathy Stokes, Leader of AARP’s Fraud Watch Network.

The AARP did a survey to see how many people knew about potential IRS scams.

“A lot of people are aware that there’s this IRS impostor scam where someone calls and pretends they are from the IRS and says that you owe back taxes and you have to pay immediately, for example,” said Stokes. “A lot of people are aware of that, but there’s a whole lot of people that are at risk because there’s a sense of overconfidence that it will never happen to them, so they’re not really on their guard.”

If someone calls you pretending to be from the IRS, just hang up, don’t give them any information.

“The IRS is not going to send you an email or a text message asking you to confirm your Social Security number or other personally identfying information in order to get your tax refund,” said Stokes. “They just don’t do that. Another thing is that the IRS does not threaten you with arrest if you don’t pay taxes immediately over the phone.”

If you want to report a scammer, go to the Federal Trade Commission website at ftc.gov. The FTC also will walk you through what to do if you are a victim of identity theft.