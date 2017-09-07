Keeping extra copies key to being financially prepared, says IRS

The Internal Revenue Service is reminding people during this preparedness month to take the time to make a copy of information you think you might need in a disaster.

“Whether it’s a storm, a fire, a flood, an earthquake, it really doesn’t matter,” said Michael Devine with the IRS. “If your home is destroyed and you have to start from scratch, how are you going to have all those documents that you need to go to the insurance company, to ask for help from the government. It all comes down to being prepared.”

Anything you think you would need to rebuild your life should be in hard copy or in electronic form somewhere that is separate from your residence.

“Create backup copies of everything that’s important to you,” said Devine. “If you can, get electronic copies of things, documents, bank statements, tax returns, insurance policies. You really want to make sure those are in one place.”

That one place might be somewhere you wouldn’t normally think of.

“I had someone tell me once, the best place to store your insurance papers and your will is in a double Ziploc bag in your freezer,” said Devine. “If there’s a fire in your house, your freezer’s going to survive. It’s just thinking ahead. Take pictures of everything. Use your cell phone and then download it to a flash drive and give it to somebody else that you trust who doesn’t live close to you.”

In case there is an emergency and a tornado comes through and takes out an entire block, you can then go to that person you trusted and get back the information that you need whether it’s pictures, documents or copies to do your taxes and go to the insurance company.

For more information on how to get forms from the IRS in the case of a federally declared disaster, go to IRS.gov.