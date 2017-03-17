WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


72°F
Clear
Feels Like 72°
Winds North 13 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy72°
37°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear66°
46°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy84°
56°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy73°
46°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Overcast57°
40°

Keeping gun ban at Kansas hospitals may cost $25M

by on March 17, 2017 at 3:28 PM (2 hours ago)

The cost of upgrading security at Kansas’ major mental hospitals in Osawatomie and Larned in order to avoid allowing concealed carry firearms in the building could reach $25 million.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a state law beginning in July requires an open-door policy at the two hospitals serving people with severe mental illnesses unless extraordinary security measures have been taken to protect patients. The same law requires Kansas’ community mental health centers, public hospitals, and public universities to allow individuals with concealed guns if there is no airport-level screening at building entrances.

Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Tim Keck told a House committee Thursday that the statute applies to the state hospitals and it could cost an estimated $25 million to install metal detection equipment and bolster security staff.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.