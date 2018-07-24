Kelly gets AFT-Kansas endorsement in Democratic primary for governor

Laura Kelly received the endorsement of AFT-Kansas in the Democratic primary for governor on Tuesday.

“I’m thrilled to have the recognition from AFT of all the work that I’ve done supporting schools in the 14 years I’ve been in the State Senate, particularly my efforts on behalf of early childhood education,” said Kelly.

Kelly championed the development of Early Childhood Block Grants back in 2009, which was really the state’s first significant investment in that area.

“I’ve been a consistent, very vocal supporter of the K-12 system throughout my Senate career,” said Kelly. “Most recently, I co-authored the school finance bill and I then voted for the school funding that the court has said is good as long as we add for inflation.”

Kelly also believes that the funding for higher education needs to be restored and career and technical education must be emphasized even down to the high school level, to give kids the skills they need to succeed. She’s also committed to giving teachers the protections they once had.

“I have fought strongly to restore due process for teachers,” said Kelly. “We stripped them of that several years ago. I’ve been working very hard to restore that. I’ll continue to do that as governor.”

Kelly is one of five Democratic candidates vying for the nomination August 7.