Kelly Gives More Info On COVID Vaccination Priorities
Kansas considers meatpacking plant workers and grocery store employees essential workers, putting them just behind health care workers and nursing home residents for coronavirus vaccines, Governor Laura Kelly says.
The governor also said members of the Legislature won’t get any special treatment.
Individual lawmakers will get vaccinated at different times, based on the risk outside of their political lives of being exposed to COVID-19 or developing serious complications once infected, she said.
The governor emphasized that details about how the vaccines will be distributed remain fluid.
Kansas’ vaccine plan calls for the first shots to go to front-line health care workers with a high risk of coronavirus exposure, including workers in nursing homes, as well as nursing home residents.
In the second phase of distributing the vaccine, she said, the state will focus on essential workers, using definitions developed early in the pandemic.
Phase three will be vaccinating people 65 and older, and younger people at high medical risk.