Kelly Issues New Executive Orders
Governor Laura Kelly has signed new Executive Orders
Executive Order 20-49 is a broad one, as it reissues seven previous Executive Orders.
These include earlier orders about drivers’ licenses, vehicle registration, deferring some tax deadlines, allowing notaries and witnesses to act via audio-video, extending professional and occupational licenses, temporarily suspending certain rules relating to the sale of alcoholic beverages, and relief from certain restrictions concerning shared work programs.
Executive Order 20-50 allows a temporary change to Kansas unemployment law, so that the requirement that Kansans receiving unemployment benefits actively seek work each week is temporarily waived.
Both 20-49 and 20-50 will remain in effect until September 15th, or until the statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires.
You can read EO 2049 here, and EO 2050 here.