Kelly names agriculture, administration heads

Kansas Governor-elect Laura Kelly has picked an industry group’s leader to be the state’s top agriculture official and a former longtime budget director to be interim secretary of administration.

The incoming Democratic governor announced Thursday that she plans to nominate Mike Beam to head the Department of Agriculture. Beam has worked 38 years for the Kansas Livestock Association and is its senior vice president.

Beam’s appointment requires state Senate confirmation because Kelly intends for it to be permanent.

Kelly’s interim secretary of administration is Duane Goossen. He advised her campaign.

Goossen is a former Kansas House member who previously served as secretary of administration, but he is best known for serving as budget director from 1998 through 2010 under Republican and Democratic governors