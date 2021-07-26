Kelly Pins Hopes on Vaccinations

Governor Laura Kelly pinned Kansas’ hopes of keeping the COVID-19 delta variant in check on more people getting inoculated, because it is spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated.
Kelly acknowledged that there’s not enough time before K-12 schools resume classes in mid-August to get all students ages 12 and older fully vaccinated.
She said the state will focus on giving at least the first of two Pfizer shots to as many of them as possible.
No COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for children 12 to 17.
Kelly brushed aside a question about whether the delta variant’s spread means schools should require students to wear masks indoors.
The state’s COVID-19 cases have tripled this month.
Health officials said the delta variant’s ability to spread faster generally means that if one person is infected, everyone else in the household generally becomes infected.
They said that wasn’t always the case with other strains.