      Weather Alert

Kelly Pins Hopes on Vaccinations

Jul 26, 2021 @ 8:30am

Governor Laura Kelly pinned Kansas’ hopes of keeping the COVID-19 delta variant in check on more people getting inoculated, because it is spreading rapidly among the unvaccinated.

Kelly acknowledged that there’s not enough time before K-12 schools resume classes in mid-August to get all students ages 12 and older fully vaccinated.

She said the state will focus on giving at least the first of two Pfizer shots to as many of them as possible.

No COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for children 12 to 17.

Kelly brushed aside a question about whether the delta variant’s spread means schools should require students to wear masks indoors.

The state’s COVID-19 cases have tripled this month.

Health officials said the delta variant’s ability to spread faster generally means that if one person is infected, everyone else in the household generally becomes infected.

They said that wasn’t always the case with other strains.

You May Also Like
Big 12 Bob Bowlsby
Dzwierzynski: It didn't have to be like this for the Big 12
Rabid Bat Found in Shawnee County
Groceries A Bargain in Kansas
Five Mule Team Pulling ‘Jesus Wagon’ Gets Attention For Traveling Evangelist’s Mission
Extra Unemployment Benefits To Stay
AP Sports
Connect With Us Listen To Us On