Kelly reinstates ban on anti-LGBT hiring bias by state agencies, extends to state government contractors

Kansas’ new Democratic governor has reinstated a ban on anti-LGBT bias in hiring and employment decisions by state agencies and extended it to state government contractors.

Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order Tuesday fulfills a promise she made repeatedly in her successful campaign last year and restores a policy that had been rescinded by a conservative Republican predecessor. It was Kelly’s first official action since taking office Monday.

In 2007, Democratic Governor Kathleen Sebelius issued an executive order against anti-LGBT bias in state government. In 2015, conservative Republican Governor Sam Brownback rescinded Sebelius’ order and argued that state lawmakers should set such a policy.

Kelly’s order applies to state agencies under her direct control, which have about 19,000 employees, but it’s broader than the Sebelius policy because it applies to contactors.

