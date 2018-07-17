Kelly releases Vision for Rural Prosperity

Democratic candidate for Governor, Laura Kelly has released her vision for rural prosperity.

“I have watched rural Kansas go into decline in so many places, particularly over the last eight years, as we have really taken away all the economic tools that we need to have in place to help our rural communities grow. They can’t do it by themselves. They really need a partner. That’s what our plan does. It partners the state with our rural communities to help them have the kind of things a community needs to be vibrant.”

The plan looks at housing, Main Street development and infrastructure, among other rural issues.

“We want to reconnect them to the state government,” said Kelly. “Over the past eight years, the Brownback-Colyer administration has really closed down a number of the regional offices and services that were available, whether its motor vehicles or Department of Children and Families. We need to figure out a way to get those services back to the people.”

Kelly’s not sure whether that’s reopening offices or creating mobile units to take government to them, it’s important that access to government services be easier anywhere in Kansas.

“One of the things that we’re planning to do is to set up an Office of Rural Prosperity,” said Kelly. “We will have people whose whole job will be to work with our communities and make sure that they have the tools they need to grow. This office will also be working with the Legislature. They’ll be reviewing all policy, even if it doesn’t seem related, necessarily to rural development. We want to make sure that we’re taking a comprehensive look.”

