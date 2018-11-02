Kelly sees herself as leader of ‘moderate majority’ if elected Governor

Democrat Laura Kelly believes the state is on a good heading, but that she needs to take the helm to keep it there.

“We’ve put ourselves on the road to recovery and to stabilizing our budget,” said Kelly. “We did that last year when we overturned the Brownback tax experiment. We’ve had 16 months now of revenues coming in over expectations. I feel good about where we’re going. We just need to make sure that we stay on that road to recovery.”

Kelly sees herself as the natural heir to the change Kansans looked for at the ballot box two years ago.

“I think the people of Kansas made it very clear in 2016 when they threw out a lot of ideologues and elected a number of moderates, both Republicans and Democrats. They said, we want to fund our schools. We know the only way to do that is to repeal that Brownback tax experiment. We did that, and they are glad.”

Kelly wants to see things get back to the way they were prior to Sam Brownback’s term in office.

“The Legislature didn’t fight every year,” said Kelly. “That really was a new brand of politics that came in with the Brownback administration. Prior to that, it really was moderate Republicans and Democrats forming a moderate majority, coming together and working towards consensus, through discussion, collaboration and compromise. That’s the way Kansas had always worked and that’s the way it will work again.”

Election Day is November 6.