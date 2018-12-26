Kelly to keep on Brownback’s appointees for superintendent of KHP and state fire marshal

Democratic Governor-elect Laura Kelly will have the current superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol and the state fire marshal stay in their jobs after she takes office.

Kelly has announced that Col. Mark Bruce will continue leading the patrol and Doug Jorgensen will continue serving as the state’s chief fire safety official. Both were appointees of former Republican Governor Sam Brownback.

Bruce has been Highway Patrol superintendent since January 2015 and has worked for the agency for 29 years. Kelly called him a strong advocate for officers.

Jorgensen has been fire marshal since July 2012. He previously worked for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Ellis County Sheriff’s Department. Kelly said his experience in law enforcement make him a “valuable addition” to her administration.

Kelly takes office on January 14th.